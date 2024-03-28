The appeal against Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council planners is the latest chapter in a long running saga over access issues at plot two Springfield Cottage, Queen Victoria Street in the town.

The development is the second of two housing plots that had been formed following the demolition of three houses and their garages back in 2018.

Planning permission for a three-bedroom bungalow and vehicle access going through plot one was approved in March 2022 – but the owner of plot one has refused to allow this access to be used.

This led to a second planning application being submitted that was seen as an attempt to tidy up the access issue.

In January 2023 councillors on the Blaenau Gwent Planning committee refused this application on the advice of planning officers.

Applicant Kenneth Craig Jones had proposed that new access would come over the rear lane from Marian Close, but highways officers had objected to this and said the new access was inadequate.

It was also though the new access would pose a danger to pedestrians.

Last August the council found out they had successfully defended an appeal from Mr Jones on the refusal of this second planning application.

In December last year an enforcement notice was issued against Mr Jones.

Blaenau Gwent planners wanted Mr Jones to stop using “the rear lanes as access of the property” until the work has been completed in accordance with approved plans from March 2022.

There is also a need to build and compete the approved boundary at the back of the site.

Should the work not be done within three months of December 5, 2023, the council says that Mr Jones and Rosalind Jones “are required” to leave the property and stop: “the beneficial occupation of the dwelling with immediate effect. ”

In his appeal submission to PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) Mr Jones has said it would take “six to 12 months” to “complete the construction of the drive.”

Blaenau Gwent planners have responded to the appeal and in their submission to PEDW explains that a site visit took place with the Jones’ on December 14.

Blaenau Gwent council said: “At the site meeting, it was noted that the approved access was still not constructed, and access remained via the rear lane.

“The appellants raised issues surrounding land ownership and the landowner of the adjacent land making threats and preventing them from constructing the approved access.”

The council has “suggested” that the appellants seek legal advice over the land ownership issues.

They have also pointed out that Mr Jones has provided “no evidence” to back up his claim that it will take six to 12 months to complete the approved access.

They added that he has effectively been given “more than nine months” already to complete the work.

Blaenau Gwent asked PEDW to dismiss the appeal.

According to PEDW final comments from all parties are due by April 2.