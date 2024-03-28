Johanne Jones, apprentice manager for Taylor Wimpey South Wales, recently held an interactive presentation that caught the attention of Maendy Primary School students.

Pupils were enlightened on the construction world and sustainability during the session.

The assembly, which saw Ms Jones speaking to an audience of 248 pupils, imparted the many facets of Taylor Wimpey's building know-how.

Tactics such as site safety measures around construction zones and the housebuilder's approach to sustainability and environment preservation were shared.

Jade Eaves, acting deputy headteacher at Maendy Primary School, said: "We're very grateful to Taylor Wimpey South Wales for taking the time to talk to our pupils about such important topics, particularly when we have plans to complete building work at our school in the near future.

"This is not your typical curriculum but it's nevertheless a highly relevant topic that really grabbed the attention of our pupils.

"With the insights gained from Johanne's engaging talk, we think more than a few of our children had their interest piqued."

The visit forms part of Taylor Wimpey's wider initiatives of school outreach.

Their efforts have been recognised, being awarded Valued Partner by Career Wales in 2023.

Schools such as Willows High School and Mary Immaculate High School have previously benefited from this partnership.

Johanne Jones said: "Children are naturally interested in finding out how new homes are built but it's important they are also aware of some of the necessary safety measures as well as how they can help to protect nature and the environment.

"It was great to be able to tell the pupil's all about the bird boxes, bug hotels and hedgehog highways that we install on many of our developments.

"It was my pleasure to visit Maendy Primary and present such a vital presentation to them and I hope that they all learnt valuable lessons on the day.”

Beyond the presentation, Jones supplied a sustainability-themed activity for the children.

A treat of wooden bird boxes for decorating was given, along with seeds for their garden project, Welsh library books, and Handy Andy and Millie Mortar soft toys.

Currently, Taylor Wimpey South Wales is building homes near Maendy Primary School at its Edlogan Wharf development in Cwmbran.

Information on how the housebuilder supports the communities in which it builds its homes can be found on their website.