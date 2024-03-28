In December 2022 Russell Lloyd had lodged a planning application with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to change the use of Unit G, Crown Business Park Road in Dukestown, Tredegar from an existing storage building to a B2 “sui generis” class.

This was in the belief it would allow the building to be used to house an animal incinerator.

However, a Blaenau Gwent Borough Council planning officer refused the application last October.

Blaenau Gwent planners explained that the application had refused because: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the development would not have a detrimental impact upon the health, amenity or natural environment of the surrounding area as a result of unacceptable airborne emissions.”

Due to this they believed the application to be contrary to policies in the Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan.

In his appeal submission to PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) Mr Lloyd said: “The application was submitted to change usage of proposed site to be able to carry out pet cremation services.

“Our business prides itself on a dignified service to an end user who has lost their pet.”

Mr Lloyd points out that the business has been given “full approval” by the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) which is part of the UK Government’s Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs to (DEFRA) to operate a low capacity incinerator.

Bigger incinerators would need to have an environment permit from Natural Resources Wales, (NRW) before they would be allowed to operate.

Mr Lloyd said: “All the correct supporting documents have been provided for this equipment, but unfortunately irrelevant information is still being requested even though it is against the wrong framework.

“The legislation for this equipment and emission control f is clearly stated on the government website.”

“We feel the council probably have limited understanding on this equipment and the application is requiring information that would not be relevant for the approval of low capacity incinerators.”

“We have made various attempts to clarify the legislation, but no interest had been taken to speak with DEFRA as they are the regulatory body for this equipment.

“We are very keen to work with the authorities on this to ensure everything is all above board, but this becomes difficult when inter departments aren’t aware of the correct legislation and we have gone above and beyond to ensure we operate in conformance of these regulations.”

According to PEDW final comments from all parties are due by April 22