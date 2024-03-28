It came as home care company, Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, and Monmouthshire partnered with Two Counties Nursery.

The children created handmade Easter cards that will be distributed amongst older adults in the community over the Easter weekend.

This initiative, designed to spread good cheer and community spirit, saw the children channel their artistry and creativity.

They crafted cards carrying vibrant designs, heartfelt messages and cheerful illustrations.

The initiative champions the importance of heartfelt gestures and their positive impact on wellbeing.

Nicola Jane Masters, community engagement officer at Home Instead said: "At Home Instead, we strive to support the community in any way we can and we are proud to collaborate with Two Counties Nursery in this heartwarming initiative.

"The children make such a meaningful difference to the lives of older adults by spreading smiles and warmth through acts of kindness and it's amazing to see generations come together."

Two Counties Nursery manager, Kate Price, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this Easter initiative because at Two Counties Nursery, we believe in the power of small acts of kindness, and we are excited to spread joy and warmth to older members of our community, especially during this Easter season.

"This initiative not only brings joy to older adults but also helps the children understand that their actions, no matter how small, can make a huge different to people’s lives."

Through their Easter campaign, Home Instead also encouraged local organisations to donate Easter eggs.

Attracting an impressive response, they received more than 100 Easter eggs from Tiny Rebel Ltd & Whitehead Building Services.

The delightful treats were then distributed at Melin Homes Independent Living Facilities, further invigorating the Easter warmth.

For more information on the Easter campaign or other community engagement projects, please reach out to Ms Masters from Home Instead.

They can also be reached at 01633 740028, or alternatively visit their website.