The study, published by Endometriosis UK, highlights the severity of the situation.

To help people navigate the right treatment and care, Endometriosis Cymru, a collaborative project by academics, patients, clinicians, and designers, has added a symptoms reporting tool to its website.

The tool is designed to be user-friendly, bilingual and has been co-produced with patients and healthcare professionals to make tracking and discussing symptoms with GPs and other healthcare professionals much easier.

Endometriosis Cymru was first established in 2021 following recommendations from a Welsh Government task group. In 2023, additional funding from the Minister for Social Justice's department had allowed expansion.

The website now features practical advice on topics such as symptom management at work or school and accessing specialist nursing.

New inclusions are personal narratives from those with endometriosis and vital information in an easily digestible format for those with varying needs and disabilities.

Ensuring accessibility was a significant component of the update. A highlight is the Endometriosis Cymru Symptom Reporting Tool. This bilingual tool, created with input from patients and healthcare professionals, simplifies tracking and discussing symptoms with GPs.