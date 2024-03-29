Roofing company Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created a House Price Report which ranks every local authority in the UK according to their average house price.

It reveals vast regional inequalities, with not a single area in the south of England inside the top 20 most affordable areas.

Conversely, the top 20 most expensive areas are exclusively in London and the south east.

Blaenau Gwent ranks as the 14th most affordable area in the UK with an average house price of just £136,283.

It means some of the cheapest houses in Wales can be found in Ebbw Vale, Abertillery and Tredegar.

Only one more Welsh location makes the top 20 - Merthyr Tydfil, with an average price of £144,376.

The cheapest houses in the UK can be found in Burnley, with an average price of £100,820.

That is more than £20,000 cheaper than runner-up Hyndburn, also in Lancashire.

The most expensive area - Kensington and Chelsea - comes in at nearly 12 times the price of Burnley, with an average price just under £1.2 million.