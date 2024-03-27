Since my election in 2016, Vaughan has shown himself to be extremely capable, committed to devolution and a voice for a kinder, more progressive form of politics.

I very much look forward to playing my own part in a Parliament headed by him, as we move towards a general election.

I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the new members of the First Minister’s cabinet – Huw Irranca-Davies, Jayne Bryant and Ken Skates, all of whom I know will do a brilliant job in ensuring the best for our country and for a greener, fairer Wales.

On more local news, I recently spent some time with students of Bedwas High School, who launched their campaign on mobile phone use in schools.

Kaia, Reggie and Nia wrote a speech for me to deliver in the Senedd, where we debated whether there should be an outright ban on mobiles during the school day.

The views were more varied than you might think, but the Minister for Education told us that he feels schools are best placed to set their own local policies, with guidance available through the Hwb platform.

I have spent much time working with the Aber Valley Heritage group over the last year or so and we recently received the brilliant news that the Senghenydd Mining Memorial will now be recognised by Welsh Government, as the National Mining Disaster Memorial Garden of Wales.

The garden will also be included on the Statutory Register of Historic Parks and Gardens for Wales, for it’s significance as a memorial garden dedicated to all those who have lost their lives in mining disasters across the nation.

I am thrilled with this progress and am very grateful to both the Deputy Minister – Dawn Bowden and Mark Drakeford as First Minister, for visiting the Memorial Garden and giving it the recognition it deserves.

I am absolutely delighted to see the group’s volunteers hard work acknowledged and the future of the garden and museum supported by Cadw and the Welsh Government.

Here’s wishing everyone a peaceful Easter break.