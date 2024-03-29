GARETH DAVIES, 39, of Pentrepeod Road, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA LOUISE CARTER, 35, of Heolddu Crescent, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £566 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on August 24, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHAUN DEREK CARLSON, 33, of Grafton Road, Newport must pay £136 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Hollybush Way, Cwmbran on August 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHODRI SEATON MOORE, 39, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the

execution of his duty on October 9, 2023.

MARION FARRELY, 57, of Coed-y-Gric Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on August 24, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SOPHIE ANN COURTNEY, 30, of Llanfoist Crescent, Blaenavon must pay £238 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool on August 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNE JENKINS, 73, of Heol Adam, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL DONALDSON, 43, of Beech Grove, Duffryn, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on August 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.