Four of the army’s Apache Mk1 helicopters completed a final tour of the country on Monday, March 25, before they are replaced by a newer model.

British astronaut Major Tim Peake paid tribute to the helicopter he used to fly as an army pilot.

British astronaut Tim Peake used to fly the Apache as an army pilot (Image: Lee Parker)

“Today the British Army said goodbye to the Apache AH Mk1 after 23 years of service. A real workhouse and a fantastic aircraft to fly,” he said, posting to social media site X.

"I'm proud to have been one of the original team of instructors and ground crew that formed AMTAT (Air Manoeuvre Training Advisory Team) to bring the AH1 into service with the regular Army. Yet another aircraft I've flown that's heading to a museum!!"

Lee Parker, 40, from Pontypool was waiting camera in hand - with one last chance to capture the legendary machines over the Wye Valley.

They arrived slightly late at around 2.15pm but amateur photographer Mr Parker says it was worth the wait.

Mr Parker says the helicopters were worth the wait (Image: Lee Parker)

“I’ve always liked military stuff from a young age,” he said. “I really like aircraft - more so in the last few years since taking up photography.

“It was a hard feeling to describe when they arrived - a sort of emotional excitement. I'd parked up and been waiting for over an hour for them to come up the valley.

Mr Parker waited over an over for the Apaches to arrive (Image: Lee Parker)

“I don’t regret the wait at all.

“They were quite loud, but not as loud as I was expecting them to be, considering they passed almost directly overhead. I think they were probably around 60 meters above me.

“I think I was most surprised by how suddenly they appeared, as I was waiting I heard the faint sound of the rotors, and then suddenly the first one rounded the corner from behind the trees.”