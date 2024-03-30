At the full Caerphilly County Borough Council meeting on Wednesday, March 27, it was agreed the extra revenue raised would partly be used to support their Empty Homes Strategy.

It comes after the Welsh Government allowed councils to charge a premium of up to 300 per cent on top of the standard council tax rate to penalise those who vacate properties.

The funds - which would also come from charges on second homes - would also need to support the Empty Property Team who are employed on a fixed-term basis until March 2026.

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing and councillor for the Morgan Jones ward, said: “We have been working hard as a council to bring long-term empty homes back into use to provide safe, secure and affordable homes.

“Premiums will be an important tool to allow us to tackle the issue with more rigour.

Cllr Cook said premiums would help the council tackle the problem with more 'rigour'

“We must do all we can to prevent properties from becoming long-term problems that impact on the wider community.

“A tiered approach, rising from 100 per cent for the first year to 300 per cent for those vacant for five years, will strike the right balance.”

Cllr Cook added there was evidence the award-winning Empty Properties Team in Caerphilly were making a positive difference having brought more than 100 empty properties back into use during 2022/23.

In previous years, the average of recovered empty properties was around 36.

Other councils serving more coastal and tourist-heavy parts of Wales have opted to implement the Council Tax premiums sooner.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for finance and performance, said it was important “not to rush” the rollout so work could be done to determine the best levels for Caerphilly.