We thought we'd bring you a bit of colour as we head into British Summertime this weekend.

South Wales Argus: Colourful: Bus and mural in Newport. Picture: Nicola GapperColourful: Bus and mural in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper (Image: SWA Cam Club)

South Wales Argus: Artistic: Helping to paint a picture at the Big Splash in Newport. Picture: Sarah BiggsArtistic: Helping to paint a picture at the Big Splash in Newport. Picture: Sarah Biggs (Image: SWA Cam club)

South Wales Argus: Bee: Taken in Cwmtillery. Picture: Dafydd WilcoxBee: Taken in Cwmtillery. Picture: Dafydd Wilcox (Image: Dafydd Wilcox)

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?