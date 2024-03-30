Since you can never predict the weather, The Argus has included indoor options too. There's something for everyone, no matter your budget.

There is also an interactive Google map which will show you the locations for each activity site.

St Fagan’s National History Museum

Description: If you're keen to explore a museum offering Welsh history from ancient to modern times, look no further than St Fagan's National History Museum.

Not only is the museum offering an Easter trail, there is also a 'Spot the Difference' activity available and activity sheets for children.

The grown-ups can also head to the Makers Market which showcases local Welsh crafting talent or take on CoedLan's obstacle courses to zipline through the trees.

National History Museum (Image: Newsquest)

Indoors / outdoors: Both

Price: Easter trail (£4); Makers Market (free); CoedLan (£20)

Opening times: Easter trail (10am - 3.30pm); Makers Market (10am - 5pm); CoedLan (10.15am - 4.15pm)

Address: St Fagans, Michaelston Road, Cardiff CF5 6XB

Head to St Fagan's National Museum of History to book your place

The Riverfront Theatre

Description: The Riverfront Theatre is always playing host to activities that are fun for the whole family.

A film called 'Migration' came out earlier this week, from the creators of blockbuster hits like Minions, Despicable Me, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets.

The film is being shown at 2pm on Saturday, March 30 and is described as an "action-packed new original comedy" where viewers are urged to "take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other".

The Riverfront Theatre (Image: Newsquest)

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: Migration film (£3.50)

Opening times: Varies; Migration film being shown at 2pm on Saturday

Address: Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG

Techniquest at Cardiff Bay science centre indoors

Description: Every day is a school day with Techniquest, the science discovery centre based in Cardiff Bay.

The charity tries to make the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fun and educational for the children and the parents.

Along with a planetarium show and stars tour, Techniquest is holding a live science show called 'Energy Unleashed' this weekend. There are hundreds of other exhibitions on, meaning there will be something for everyone.

Techniquest (Image: Newsquest)

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price per general admission ticket: Under 3s (free); Child (£10); Adults (£11.81); Family (£40.90)

Late entry (last two hours of the day): Under 3s (free); Child (£6.78); Adults (£8.17); Family (£28.63)

Opening times: 10am - 5pm

Address: Stuart Street, Cardiff CF10 5BW

Cardiff Museum

Description: Cardiff Museum has lots of exhibitions on offer to introduce children to the exciting art world.

The museum has displayed an exhibition called 'The Art of the Selfie' featuring works from artists like Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Anya Paintsil.

Van Gogh selfie (Image: Wales News)

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: Pay what you can

Opening times: 10am - 5pm

Address: Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NP

Walnut Tree Park Farm

Description: If museums aren't your family's thing, maybe a farm would keep them happy.

Children can feed lambs at certain times of the day, which is on a first come first serve basis and no booking needed. Tractor rides are also available for an extra pound per person.

Indoors / outdoors: Outdoors

Price: Children (£7); Adults (£8); Family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children (£24); Babies under 12 months (free); Tractor rides (£1/pp)

Opening times: 10am - 5pm

Address: Saint Brides, Newport NP10 8SQ

Goat (Image: Canva)

Barry Island Pleasure Park

Description: Built in 1897, the pleasure park features rides like the dodgems and a 32-seater space machine aerospace, which the amusement park claims is the UK's biggest thrill ride.

Barry Island (Image: Newsquest)

Log flumes and Ferris wheels are some of the classic rides on offer as well as the high altitude and ghost train rides. Scary!

Some rides have height restrictions for safety while others might be closed depending on the weather.

Indoors / outdoors: Both

Price: Entry to the park is free but tokens need to be bought for the rides. 1 token is £1 while 13 tokens are £10 (see rates below).

Opening times: 12pm midday - 7pm (Good Friday hours may vary)

Address: Friars Rd, Barry CF62 5TR

Newport market

Description: For those wanting to travel to Newport or if residents want to stay local, Newport indoor market is playing host to an open mic night, hosted by Tobias Robinson (former contestant on The Voice).

Newport market (Image: Newsquest)

There are also interactive games rooms for darts or shuffleboard, while children can complete an Easter Egg hunt for a free mini egg milkshake, courtesy of Academy (previously called SIP).

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: Various

Opening times: 9am - 10pm

Address: High St, Newport NP20 1FX (Good Friday hours may vary)

Cineworld cinema at Spytty Park

Description: Not only does Cineworld show a range of family-friendly movies, but is rumoured to have a Saturday morning club for family films.

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: Unlimited cinema for one month (£16.99) or individual price for each film

Opening times: 9am - 10pm

Address: Newport Retail Park Spytty Road, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Rd, Newport NP19 4QQ

Cwmbran shopping centre

Description: Cwmbran Shopping Centre is playing host to a range of different Easter activities and treats.

On Friday and Saturday this weekend, the centre will hold craft sessions, balloon artists, face painting, an Easter train and will even be handing out chocolate treats courtesy of the Easter Bunny.

All activities on both days are absolutely free (and there's parking too).

Cwmbran centre (Image: Newsquest)

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: FREE

Opening times: 9am - 5.30pm

Address: Powys House, South Walk, Cwmbran NP44 1PB

Innoflate at Spytty Retail Park

Description: If you need to tire the kids out, what better way to do that than to take the to Innoflate.

Here, they can jump around until their hearts are content, making for a peaceful car journey home.

Innoflate are even doing a discount for the Easter holidays, giving 25% off at the Newport site.

As well as holding a session just for the youngest and putting on a disco night, Innoflate bounce has open bounce from 11am - 6pm.

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: 25% off tickets for the Easter holidays.

Opening times: Monday to Thursday and Sunday 9.30am - 6pm; Friday - Saturday 9.30am - 8pm

Address: Seven Stiles Ave, Newport NP19 4QR

Jump Adventure Trampoline Park

Description: Similar to Innoflate, kids can tire themselves out at the Jump Adventure Trampoline Park in Maesglas.

Jump Adventure claim there is lots to do in terms of family entertainment, including trampolines, soft play, ninja warrior, a jump tower and much more.

Person on trampoline (Image: Canva)

Indoors / outdoors: Indoors

Price: £9.75 per person or membership fees for unlimited jumping

Opening times: Monday to Friday 11am - 7pm; Saturday 9am - 7pm; Sunday 10am - 7pm

Address: Unit 4 Maesglas Retail Park, Newport NP20 2NS

Celtic Manor resort

Description: The Celtic Manor Resort is planning many activities including a treasure hunt and an adventure through the trees on their forest nets bouncy canopy.

There will be a giant chocolate Easter bunny display and hot cross buns throughout the weekend.

For a sugar rush, the Coffi Pod and Forum Cafe and Monty's Cafe will be making Easter-themed freakshakes.

Bunny with chocolate eggs at Easter (Image: Canva)

Indoors / outdoors: Both

Price: Depends on the activity

Opening times: n/a

Address: The Usk Valley, Coldra Wood, Chepstow Road, Newport NP18 1HQ