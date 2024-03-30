STRUGGLING to plan fun-filled activities for the family? Here are more than 10 activities which are perfect for the whole family, to keep them busy on the Easter bank holiday weekend in 2024.
Since you can never predict the weather, The Argus has included indoor options too. There's something for everyone, no matter your budget.
There is also an interactive Google map which will show you the locations for each activity site.
St Fagan’s National History Museum
Description: If you're keen to explore a museum offering Welsh history from ancient to modern times, look no further than St Fagan's National History Museum.
Not only is the museum offering an Easter trail, there is also a 'Spot the Difference' activity available and activity sheets for children.
The grown-ups can also head to the Makers Market which showcases local Welsh crafting talent or take on CoedLan's obstacle courses to zipline through the trees.
Indoors / outdoors: Both
Price: Easter trail (£4); Makers Market (free); CoedLan (£20)
Opening times: Easter trail (10am - 3.30pm); Makers Market (10am - 5pm); CoedLan (10.15am - 4.15pm)
Address: St Fagans, Michaelston Road, Cardiff CF5 6XB

The Riverfront Theatre
Description: The Riverfront Theatre is always playing host to activities that are fun for the whole family.
A film called 'Migration' came out earlier this week, from the creators of blockbuster hits like Minions, Despicable Me, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets.
The film is being shown at 2pm on Saturday, March 30 and is described as an "action-packed new original comedy" where viewers are urged to "take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other".
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: Migration film (£3.50)
Opening times: Varies; Migration film being shown at 2pm on Saturday
Address: Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG
Techniquest at Cardiff Bay science centre indoors
Description: Every day is a school day with Techniquest, the science discovery centre based in Cardiff Bay.
The charity tries to make the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fun and educational for the children and the parents.
Along with a planetarium show and stars tour, Techniquest is holding a live science show called 'Energy Unleashed' this weekend. There are hundreds of other exhibitions on, meaning there will be something for everyone.
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price per general admission ticket: Under 3s (free); Child (£10); Adults (£11.81); Family (£40.90)
Late entry (last two hours of the day): Under 3s (free); Child (£6.78); Adults (£8.17); Family (£28.63)
Opening times: 10am - 5pm
Address: Stuart Street, Cardiff CF10 5BW
Cardiff Museum
Description: Cardiff Museum has lots of exhibitions on offer to introduce children to the exciting art world.
The museum has displayed an exhibition called 'The Art of the Selfie' featuring works from artists like Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Anya Paintsil.
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: Pay what you can
Opening times: 10am - 5pm
Address: Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NP
Walnut Tree Park Farm
Description: If museums aren't your family's thing, maybe a farm would keep them happy.
Children can feed lambs at certain times of the day, which is on a first come first serve basis and no booking needed. Tractor rides are also available for an extra pound per person.
Indoors / outdoors: Outdoors
Price: Children (£7); Adults (£8); Family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children (£24); Babies under 12 months (free); Tractor rides (£1/pp)
Opening times: 10am - 5pm
Address: Saint Brides, Newport NP10 8SQ
Barry Island Pleasure Park
Description: Built in 1897, the pleasure park features rides like the dodgems and a 32-seater space machine aerospace, which the amusement park claims is the UK's biggest thrill ride.
Log flumes and Ferris wheels are some of the classic rides on offer as well as the high altitude and ghost train rides. Scary!
Some rides have height restrictions for safety while others might be closed depending on the weather.
Indoors / outdoors: Both
Price: Entry to the park is free but tokens need to be bought for the rides. 1 token is £1 while 13 tokens are £10 (see rates below).
Opening times: 12pm midday - 7pm (Good Friday hours may vary)
Address: Friars Rd, Barry CF62 5TR
Newport market
Description: For those wanting to travel to Newport or if residents want to stay local, Newport indoor market is playing host to an open mic night, hosted by Tobias Robinson (former contestant on The Voice).
There are also interactive games rooms for darts or shuffleboard, while children can complete an Easter Egg hunt for a free mini egg milkshake, courtesy of Academy (previously called SIP).
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: Various
Opening times: 9am - 10pm
Address: High St, Newport NP20 1FX (Good Friday hours may vary)
Cineworld cinema at Spytty Park
Description: Not only does Cineworld show a range of family-friendly movies, but is rumoured to have a Saturday morning club for family films.
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: Unlimited cinema for one month (£16.99) or individual price for each film
Opening times: 9am - 10pm
Address: Newport Retail Park Spytty Road, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Rd, Newport NP19 4QQ
Cwmbran shopping centre
Description: Cwmbran Shopping Centre is playing host to a range of different Easter activities and treats.
On Friday and Saturday this weekend, the centre will hold craft sessions, balloon artists, face painting, an Easter train and will even be handing out chocolate treats courtesy of the Easter Bunny.
All activities on both days are absolutely free (and there's parking too).
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: FREE
Opening times: 9am - 5.30pm
Address: Powys House, South Walk, Cwmbran NP44 1PB
Innoflate at Spytty Retail Park
Description: If you need to tire the kids out, what better way to do that than to take the to Innoflate.
Here, they can jump around until their hearts are content, making for a peaceful car journey home.
Innoflate are even doing a discount for the Easter holidays, giving 25% off at the Newport site.
As well as holding a session just for the youngest and putting on a disco night, Innoflate bounce has open bounce from 11am - 6pm.
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: 25% off tickets for the Easter holidays.
Opening times: Monday to Thursday and Sunday 9.30am - 6pm; Friday - Saturday 9.30am - 8pm
Address: Seven Stiles Ave, Newport NP19 4QR
Jump Adventure Trampoline Park
Description: Similar to Innoflate, kids can tire themselves out at the Jump Adventure Trampoline Park in Maesglas.
Jump Adventure claim there is lots to do in terms of family entertainment, including trampolines, soft play, ninja warrior, a jump tower and much more.
Indoors / outdoors: Indoors
Price: £9.75 per person or membership fees for unlimited jumping
Opening times: Monday to Friday 11am - 7pm; Saturday 9am - 7pm; Sunday 10am - 7pm
Address: Unit 4 Maesglas Retail Park, Newport NP20 2NS
Celtic Manor resort
Description: The Celtic Manor Resort is planning many activities including a treasure hunt and an adventure through the trees on their forest nets bouncy canopy.
There will be a giant chocolate Easter bunny display and hot cross buns throughout the weekend.
For a sugar rush, the Coffi Pod and Forum Cafe and Monty's Cafe will be making Easter-themed freakshakes.
Indoors / outdoors: Both
Price: Depends on the activity
Opening times: n/a
Address: The Usk Valley, Coldra Wood, Chepstow Road, Newport NP18 1HQ
