Snow falls across Gwent as Easter getaway begins

- Some people across South Wales have woken up to snow this morning.
- There is snow on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road, Ebbw Vale and in Blaenavon.
- BBC Breakfast forecaster Carol Kirkwood said: "Parts of Wales have seen some snow this morning and it is all courtesy of a weather front which has been coming in from the south-west and pushing steadily northwards with further showers following in behind. The other thing to look out for today is the wind."
- In todays weather outlook a spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Heavy rain and perhaps some snow in the northeast slowly clearing, otherwise briefly fine."
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here