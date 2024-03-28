South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Snow falls across Gwent as Easter getaway begins

Live

Snow falls in South Wales as Easter getaway begins

Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Some people across South Wales have woken up to snow this morning.
  • There is snow on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road, Ebbw Vale and in Blaenavon.
  • BBC Breakfast forecaster Carol Kirkwood said: "Parts of Wales have seen some snow this morning and it is all courtesy of a weather front which has been coming in from the south-west and pushing steadily northwards with further showers following in behind. The other thing to look out for today is the wind."
  • In todays weather outlook a spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Heavy rain and perhaps some snow in the northeast slowly clearing, otherwise briefly fine."

