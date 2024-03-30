DANIEL PITULICE, 48, of Grafton Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATIE LOUISE SELDON, 32, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on August 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUIS PUCACCO, 31, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on August 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHANIE JONES, 38, of Mill Street, Usk must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 in Pontypool on September 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER JOHN DOYLE, 32, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on August 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

NEIL GRIFFITHS, 49, of Bank Street, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly on August 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA JANE HERBERT, 48, of Pant Gwyn Close, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £153 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way on August 24, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHERRIE HAINES, 35, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 on August 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN PALMER, 52, of New Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on August 24, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.