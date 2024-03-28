THE POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing Newport man with Monmouthshire links.
Anthony Gattrell, who has been reported missing, was last seen near Marshfield Street, Newport, at around 7am on Wednesday 27 March.
The 61-yera-old is described as of slim build, with dark short hair which is normally combed over and around 5’ 2” tall.
He was last seen wearing dark trousers, black trainers and a navy coat with fur around the hood. He could be wearing a hat and scarf.
It is believed Anthony may be in the Caldicot or Chepstow areas.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Anthony Gattrell, 61, from Newport, who has been reported missing.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400100214.
"Anthony is also urged to get in touch with us."
