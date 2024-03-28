Anthony Gattrell, who has been reported missing, was last seen near Marshfield Street, Newport, at around 7am on Wednesday 27 March.

The 61-yera-old is described as of slim build, with dark short hair which is normally combed over and around 5’ 2” tall.​​

He was last seen wearing dark trousers, black trainers and a navy coat with fur around the hood. He could be wearing a hat and scarf.​

It is believed Anthony may be in the Caldicot or Chepstow areas.

​A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Anthony Gattrell, 61, from Newport, who has been reported missing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400100214.

"Anthony is also urged to get in touch with us."

