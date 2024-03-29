A MAN has pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman and threatening her with knife.
Kieran Packer, 28, from Cwmbran also denied two counts of assault by beating.
The prosecution claims he committed the alleged offences last July.
The defendant, of Clover Court, Ty Canol, is due to go on trial on October 2.
Packer was granted unconditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
