MARK EVAN CLAPP, 49, of Apollo Way, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN PAIGE DAVIES, 22, of Stone Field, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN JAMES BENHAM, 19, of Station Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on August 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KELLY YATES, 36, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on August 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

JOHN NEIL WILLIAMS, 69, of Tregarn Road, Langstone, Newport must pay £627 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on August 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATHEW TAYLOR, 26, of Varteg Road, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on August 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY JOHN WOODWARD, 60, of Stockton Road, Newport must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on August 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JULIE LAURA WILLIAMS, 55, of Pillmawr Circle, Newport must pay £213 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on August 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SOYAPPAN THOMAS, 53, of Abberley Hall Road, Newport must pay £281 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on August 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MONO METALS LTD, Mill Parade, Newport must pay £1,022 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

MERVYN ALFRED FALTSKOG, 59, of Ailesbury Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on August 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.