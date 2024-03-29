The Victim's Commissioner for England and Wales has asked for victims of anti-social behaviour to share their experiences as a victims' legislation is making its way through Parliament.

The survey was launched by the Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the nature, the reporting mechanism, and victims' support in instances of anti-social behaviour.

The initiative emerged as Ms Newlove continues her campaign following the murder of her husband, Garry Newlove, by a gang of youths outside their home in 2007.

Speaking about the survey, Baroness Newlove said: "As I know only too well, experiencing persistent anti-social behaviour can be like a living nightmare.

"The cumulative impact of the behaviour can devastate victims’ lives, affecting their sleep, work, relationships, health, and feelings of safety in their own home."

The survey’s findings will build on her 2019 report Living A Nightmare, which outlined suggested changes to give victims a voice and access to support.

These research results will form part of a new report due later this year.

The updated document will be used to inform the Victims’ Commissioner’s ongoing policy work, which aims to give greater recognition to issues raised by victims of anti-social behaviour.

Baroness Newlove added: "As Victims’ Commissioner, one of my priorities is ensuring victims of anti-social behaviour feel heard, respected and supported when they come forward.

"This is why it’s so important to hear directly from victims, so that their experiences can inform the legislation and policy changes I put forward and they address the challenges these victims face."

Anti-social behaviour is characterised by acts intended to disrupt the peace and safety of others in their own homes or communities.

Examples range from noise nuisance and graffiti, to harassment and verbal threats.

The victims' legislation currently progressing through Parliament also includes a focus on examining the Anti-Social Behaviour Case Review process and victims' experiences of it.

The survey is set to close on April 3 and can be found on the Victims’ Commissioner’s website.