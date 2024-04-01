MOLLY HANNAH GRAY, 27, of Aberthaw Close, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHESNEY SOMERS, 19, of Brynamlwg, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £1,544 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after being found guilty in his absence of riding a motorcycle without insurance on Ystrad Fawr Way, Ystrad Mynach on May 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS SHUCK, 19, of Anderson Place, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Pillmawr Road on June 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSEPH BREEN, 23, of Ffrwd Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £584 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road on August 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

PAUL STEWART WAINFUR, 42, of Palm Square, Newport must pay £1,180 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after being found guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Ringland Way on May 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM GRIFFITHS, 30, of Byron Place, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Victoria Road, Six Bells, Abertillery on October 29, 2023.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT ROBERTS, 57, of Lon y Celyn, Nelson, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to destroying a breeding site or resting place of a protected species, namely soprano pipistrelles bats on October 6, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA LORD, 32, of, Goldcliff Road, Goldcliff, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERI MORRIS, 41, of Lily Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HARLEY MURRAY, 25, of Cape Lindsey Road, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FRANKIE MARK SHELLARD, 28, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ORANGE AUTOMOTIVE LTD, Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,800 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after being found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

LAURA JOAN VAUGHAN, 53, of Monnow Street, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JANE JAMES, 65, of Heol Yr Ysgol, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES ALLAN NOBLE, 33, of Pen Y Groes, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE DOMINIC TAKEL, 37, of Obama Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

COLIN THOMAS, 70, of Sycamore Avenue, Somerton, Newport must pay £56 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.