Incident prompts large emergency services presence in city centre

Live

Large emergency services presence in Newport city centre

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • There is currently a large emergency services presence in Newport city centre on High Street.
  • Five fire engines and two police cars in attendance.

