The Phillipstown Post Office, which used to operate from 5 Derlwyn Road, Phillipstown, had to temporarily close its doors in February due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Post Office has identified a new location at 34 Jones Street, New Tredegar as a suitable alternative.

The new premises will offer Post Office services alongside retail during the convenience store's operating hours.

The store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 9pm on Sundays.

This progress will provide an additional 83 hours of Post Office service each week compared to the past limited weekday morning hours.

The move aims to maintain the availability of Post Office services within the community, with more than 100 weekly hours of service proposed.

A consultation is currently ongoing, allowing customers to share views on the move and store accessibility both on entry and within.

The Post Office encourages customers to give feedback online at at the Post Office Views website using the branch code 243907.

Submissions can also be sent via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, post or telephone before April 19.