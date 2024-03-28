The Times released its top seven best Easter days out in the UK ahead of the annual holiday this weekend.

Featuring locations all across the UK from the Scottish Borders to London and everywhere in between there is sure to be something to suit everyone's needs this Easter weekend.

The Times, introducing the list, said: "A fresh bunch of daffodils, Sunday roast lamb in a country pub or an egg hunt with family through the grounds of a stately home — however you choose to celebrate it, spring has lots for us to look forward to.

"And we’ve found the perfect days out to help you make the most of spring and the four-day bank holiday weekend it brings, with lovely places to stay nearby for each."

Best Easter days out in the UK

The best spots in the UK for a day out this Easter, according to The Times, are:

Bottle-feed lambs, Jedburgh, Scottish Borders Flower-filled bus ride, Ledbury, Herefordshire Scavenge in Soho, London Easter craft workshops, near Kingham, Oxfordshire Food and crafts market, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk Glorious gardens, Dyffryn, Vale of Glamorgan Easter eggs and steam trains, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

South Wales spot among the best Easter days out in the UK

Daffyn Gardens - located in St Nicholas, Vale of Glamorgan (CF5 6FZ) - was the only location in Wales to be named among the top seven best Easter days out in the UK by The Times.

Talking about the National Trust's Edwardian Botanical Gardens and why it's a must-visit this Easter, The Times said: "Dyffryn Gardens doesn’t just do daffs, it has its own internationally recognised breed — Narcissus Dyffryn or the Dyffryn daffodil. And that’s just the start.

"You will find springtime sprouting everywhere within this 55-acre collection of Edwardian botanical gardens: crocuses; irises; tulips; wisteria; magnolia; and endless trees in blossom such as apple, cherry, pear and orange.

"Easter activities this year include an interactive egg trail (£3), feed the bunny and animal dress-up stations between March 23 and April 2 (adults £11, children £5.50; nationaltrust.org.uk)."

For more information about Daffyn Gardens visit the National Trust website.