A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of impersonating a police officer at Magor services on the M4 motorway.
Andrew Windows, 49, denied the allegation which the prosecution claims took place on October 28 last year.
The defendant, of Duckmoor Road, Ashton, Bristol is due to appear in court next on May 31.
He was granted unconditional bail.
