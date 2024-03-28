Representatives of Pontypool Rugby Football Club congregated at the Pontypool Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 27, to formally accept and sign a scroll enshrining their evolved status in the community.

The ceremonial granting of the borough's freedom was proposed by Torfaen County Borough Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, at a council meeting in June 2023.

The motion carried by unanimous agreement.

The tradition of 'Freedom of the Borough' empowers the council to publicly recognise and symbolise the recipients' significance to the borough and the regard in which they are held by both the council and the wider community.

Pontypool RFC was given the honour for the team's achievements on the field and the impact on the community.

Pontypool RFC and rugby legend, Graham Price - current president of the club - was present and signed the scroll on behalf of the team.

Mr Price said: "This is a fantastic honour and the scroll will now be framed and presented to Pontypool RFC at their home game against RGC 1404 RFC in Pontypool Park on Saturday, 6 April."

Cllr Hunt said: "Over the last 40 years, Torfaen Council has awarded the Freedom of the Borough on just three occasions.

"Pooler are renowned across the rugby world, and together with our other clubs in Torfaen, contribute so much to our communities. We should be proud to have a club like Pontypool in Torfaen. That’s why we wanted to recognise them in this way.”

Cllr Hunt added: “Sport plays such an important role for our residents, so the council is working to create an online space where we can celebrate all local sporting achievements, further uniting our communities through sport.” In addition, a special edition match programme to celebrate this accomplishment will be available at the upcoming game.