Perhaps you're looking for a last minute Easter treat this weekend or looking ahead to an upcoming birthday, whatever the occasion there are some fantastic spots across Wales for an indulgent mini-break.

If you're looking for some inspiration on deciding where to go, Visit Wales has released a list of the top 6 most indulgent mini-breaks in Wales.

Whether you're looking to head to the picturesque Pembrokeshire coast or perhaps looking for a city escape in Cardiff, the list has a little something for everyone.

Best indulgent mini-break in Wales

The best places for an 'indulgent' mini-break in Wales, according to Visit Wales, are:

Pembrokeshire

St Brides Spa Hotel, Pembrokeshire

St Brides in Pembrokeshire is a luxurious four-star hotel "perfectly perched on a cliff overlooking Saundersfoot’s busy harbour and beach".

For more information visit the St Brides Spa Hotel website.

South Wales

Celtic Manor Resort, Newport

Visit Wales, talking about the Celtic Manor Resort explains: "The Welsh billionaire Sir Terry Matthews bought the hospital in which he was born, transformed it into a luxury hotel, built a whole new leisure complex behind it, added a conference centre, fine dining restaurants and three championship golf courses, brought The 2010 Ryder Cup to Wales, and… well, isn’t that enough?

"The five-star Celtic Manor Resort near Newport, South Wales, is simply an extraordinary place to spend a long weekend."

For more information visit the Celtic Manor Resort website.

voco® St David’s Cardiff

voco St David's in Cardiff is a former coal dock now reborn as a chic waterfront leisure destination, says Visit Wales.

For more information visit the voco St David's Cardiff website.

North Wales

Bodysgallen Hall, Llandudno

Bodysgallen Hall and Spa, located in the North Wales coastal town of Llandudno, is a 17th century country house.

Visit Wales said: "It's a Visit Wales Gold Award winner, but don't just take our word for it.

"Bodysgallen is also a Lux Life Global Luxury Hotel & Spa Awards 2019 winner, and the Good Hotel Guide - Winner of Editor's Choice 2022 Awards for Spa, amongst others."

For more information visit the Bodysgallen Hall website.

Tyddyn Llan, Denbighshire

Tyddyn Llan is an elegant country house perfect for a "luxury break in the countryside".

Visit Wales said: "We’re far too discreet to reveal which Hollywood stars were spotted holidaying on a canal boat on the Llangollen Canal, but there are plenty of stars at the nearby Tyddyn Llan, an elegant country house with a multi award-winning restaurant.

"The five-star 'Restaurant with Rooms' is dog-friendly, and the perfect spot for a little luxury break in the countryside."

For more information visit the Tyddyn Llan website.

Nefyn and District Golf Club, Llŷn Peninsula

Wales is said to have some of the best links to golf courses in the world and Nefyn and District Golf Club is no exception.

Visit Wales says: "There's nowhere as stunning as the Nefyn and District Golf Course in Nefyn on the Llŷn Peninsula.

"Sea views from every hole? Check, and great accommodation nearby too."

For more information visit the Nefyn and District Golf Club website (a link to which can be found above).