This news comes after the Argus exclusively revealed that Caerleon Comprehensive sent out a warning after pupils ripped toilets and roll dispensers from the walls.

In the email, dated March 14, deputy head teacher Mrs L Purcell said: “A group of students have gone into the F block female toilets, ripped toilets from walls, pulled off the new toilet roll dispensers and smeared faeces everywhere. They also damaged the roof.”

Parents and carers were asked to support the school with the issue they are experiencing. The email went onto to explain that toilets will only be open during breaktime and lunchtime as staff will be on duty to ensure the toilets are “treated responsibly.”

In April 2023 'distressing' violent incidents took place at Lliswerry High School which saw the police called and one boy taken to hospital.

At the time Neil Davies, headteacher at Lliswerry High School, confirmed that widely-shared social media posts were connected to a “fight” which had “been arranged between two learners to take place at break time.”

In a separate incident, later that day, a pupil was “assaulted outside school hours” near Spytty Stadium and needed hospital treatment.

Now teacher union NASUWT, who represents many Newport teachers, said they continue to hear “worrying reports of adverse pupil behaviour in many schools across the city.”

Speaking to the Argus NASUWT said: “NASUWT - The Teacher’s Union - represents many teachers across Newport schools. We have a strong presence across Newport schools; including Lliswerry High.

“The health and safety of colleagues, and of course the children they teach, remains a top priority to our members.

“The NASUWT in Newport continues to hear worrying reports of adverse pupil behaviour in many schools across the city. We continue to work with leadership across Newport schools to ensure that appropriate risk assessments are put in place to protect members in their places of work.

“Where members report instances of adverse pupil behaviour to us, we work with leadership at those schools to ensure an appropriate risk assessment is carried out.”

A teacher who worked at a school for boys with social, emotional, and behavioural issues, was left with injuries to his face, mouth and head after he was punched and headbutted has been awarded £150,000.

Responding to this Andrew RT Davies, MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives said:

“There is an epidemic of violence in our schools in Wales under Labour.

“Children will never get the education they deserve if they and their teachers are not safe in their classrooms.

“The Welsh Conservatives have a 5-point plan to root out violence in our schools, including establishing a national helpline for staff dealing with violence.”

Welsh Labour were contacted for comment.