Major restrictions placed on main bridge as crash causing long delays

- Restrictions have been put in place on the M48 Severn Bridge due to high winds.
- Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.
- This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds, the bridge remains open at this time.
- Elsewhere, an accident between junction 33 Cardiff West Services and junction 32 at Coryton is causing long delays.
- One lane was closed which has reopened but long delays remain.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here