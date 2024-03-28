South Wales Argus
Major restrictions placed on main bridge as crash causing long delays

M4 crash causing long delays as restrictions placed on Severn Bridge

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Restrictions have been put in place on the M48 Severn Bridge due to high winds.
  • Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.
  • This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds, the bridge remains open at this time.
  • Elsewhere, an accident between junction 33 Cardiff West Services and junction 32 at Coryton is causing long delays.
  • One lane was closed which has reopened but long delays remain.

