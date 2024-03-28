South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Main bridge closed both ways as crash causing long delays

Live

M4 crash causing long delays as Severn Bridge closed

Emergency
Traffic
Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed both ways due to high winds.
  • Diversion is via the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
  • Elsewhere, an accident between junction 33 Cardiff West Services and junction 32 at Coryton is causing long delays.
  • One lane was closed which has reopened but long delays remain.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos