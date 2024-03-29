The Tŷ Isaf Infant & Nursery School, a staple for education in Pontymister, Risca for 60 years, received the funds from the supermarket's Stronger Starts scheme.

The school educates children aged between three and seven.

The money will be used to bolster the Growing Together initiative, which focuses on nurturing communal green spaces where children and their families can work together to plant and cultivate fruit and vegetables.

This hands-on project aims to instil feelings of accomplishment and pride in the children while creating lasting memories.

Friends of the Tŷ Isaf Infant & Nursery School met with Islwyn MP Christopher Evans - who represents the Risca and Pontymister area in Westminster - and were happy to accept the grant on behalf of the school, children and their families.

Rachel Cook, Tŷ Isaf secretary, said: "We are so pleased to have been awarded the Tesco Stronger Starts grant.

"We are always looking forward to further develop opportunities for families and communities to work together."

To commemorate the occasion, Mr Evans visited the Tesco Extra in Risca, South Wales, where he met with the team behind the initiative and formally presented the £1,000 award.

He voiced his admiration for the community’s endeavours: "Supporting local campaigns and initiatives has always been a priority in Islwyn and it has been such an honour to meet so many residents who have gone above and beyond to enrich the lives of those who live here.

"It was a pleasure to meet the team the Tesco Extra team in Risca, the Ty Isaf School team and Groundworks.

"Together, they are a formidable force of good in Risca and beyond."

Every Tesco customer can contribute to their local school or children's groups through the Stronger Starts grants scheme.

Using the blue tokens they receive at checkout, customers cast their votes for specific projects in specially designated boxes as they exit the store.

Tesco head of the community, Claire De Silva, spoke in praise of these initiatives: "It is amazing to see the wonderful things a community can do when they come together for a common cause.

"The transformations that can happen to a community when it receives some support can be astounding and it fills Tesco with pride and pleasure to be the ones who can provide this type of support."

The Stronger Starts Grants scheme donates funds to charities and community organisations that improve the lives of children and young people.

Awards can reach £1,500, and the aim is to provide £1.35million across 675 communities.

Schools can apply for funding at the Tesco website.