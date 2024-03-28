Gwent Police received a report about the welfare of a woman in High Street, Newport, at around 10.40am today, Thursday March 28.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and officers attended and brought the woman to safety.

The incident prompted a large emergency services presence (Image: Newsquest)

Five fire engines and two police cars were at the scene.

The woman was brought to safety (Image: Newsquest)