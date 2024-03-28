AN INCIDENT prompted a large emergency services presence in Newport city centre today.
Gwent Police received a report about the welfare of a woman in High Street, Newport, at around 10.40am today, Thursday March 28.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and officers attended and brought the woman to safety.
Five fire engines and two police cars were at the scene.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report about the welfare of a woman in High Street, Newport, at around 10.40am on Thursday 28 March.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the fire and rescue service, and brought the woman to safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel