Sharron Mulcahy joined Newport’s local Slimming World group in May 2012 and reached her target weight in two years.

She is now using her success and turning it into a brand new career, aiding others to shape their lives and reach their weight loss goals.

Ms Mulcahy credits behaviour and mindset changes she learned through Slimming World for maintaining her weight for nearly a decade.

"It was the mindset and behaviour changes that I learnt through Slimming World that has helped me maintain my target weight now for almost 10 years", she said.

Training to be a consultant for Slimming World took place at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

She is poised to take over running her local group on April 1, a task that has reportedly generated excitement among the members.

Newport, like many areas in the UK, is confronting mounting obesity rates.

Sharon before her weight loss (Image: Slimming World)

Government statistics indicate nearly one in four adults in the UK are obese, a figure predicted to surge to one in three by 2034.

In Newport, 58 per cent of the population is either overweight or obese.

Ms Mulcahy believes that new role as a consultant is vital.

"Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK.

"It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to their dream target weight," she said.

Commenting on the importance of a supportive group, she added, "It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone."

Reflecting upon her weight loss journey, Ms Mulcahy said she had attempted numerous diets, none of which proved sustainable.

Joining Slimming World revolutionalised her weight loss approach.

Sharron after her weight loss (Image: Slimming World)

In contrast to restrictive diets which can lead to feelings of starvation, Slimming World encourages members to consume filling foods like pasta, rice, and lean meat, ensuring no deprivation.

Besides guiding members on how to approach healthy eating and exercise, the Slimming World consultants, who are all former members themselves, are trained to tap into the collective power of the group support to motivate members.

As part of launching her local Slimming World group, Ms Mulcahy will operate her group as a micro business in the local community, a challenge she says she looks forward to.

"I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand-new career, and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!", she said.

Sharron’s Slimming World group gatherings will start on April 1, and run every Monday at 5.30pm at St Johns Baptist Church in Handpost.

She encourages anyone interested in making a change to join the group, support each other and celebrate their weight loss journey together.