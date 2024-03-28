A dispersal order on the Bettws Estate in Newport came into effect at 6.40pm on Wednesday 27 March following a spate of anti-social behaviour.

It was only on Sunday March 24 that the force issued a dispersal order for the same area which was in place until 7.30pm on Tuesday March 26.

It gives officers extra powers to disperse people in the area under the Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The order will remain in place until 6.40pm on Friday 29 March.

The Nightingale Pub on Lambourne Way and Bettws Community Centre will be affected while the order is in place.

"The order will remain in place until 6.40pm on Friday 29 March covering:

"The order will remain in place until 6.40pm on Friday 29 March covering:

"Tone Road, Tone Close, Bettws Shopping Centre, Monnow Way, Bettws Social Club and surrounding area, Lambourne Way, Lambourne Crescent, Blackwater Close, Wye Crescent, Helford Square, Bettws Library, Bettws Community Centre and the Nightingale public house.

"Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB."