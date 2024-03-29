Located at the corner of Jenkins Street and Corporation Road, St. Andrew's Primary School had to close the doors to key stage two building site in March 2021 due to a "significant structural issue" and safety reasons.

The scale of the work meant pupils could not go back to the school on March 15, 2021.

St Andrew's Primary School has been undergoing a major transformation since March 2021. (Image: Newsquest)

At the time, Newport City Council was "urgently" looking at other arrangements for the 300+ pupils and staff that were affected.

The Newport Live Connect Centre and Lliswerry High School were used as temporary classrooms for the children and staff at St Andrew's.

In March 2022, a year after the initial closure, plans emerged of a new £10million replacement building.

In 2022, it was estimated that works would finish by September 2023, however works are still ongoing in 2024.

The company Kew Planning unveiled an artist's impression of the planning teaching block at St. Andrew's Primary in Newport in February 2023. (Image: Kew Planning)

According to the plans released by Newport City Council, the new, three-storey junior block would accommodate 360 pupils, as well as 45 staff members. There would be no increase or reduction in the school's capacity if the block is built, according to pre-planning documents.

Kew Planning issued a planning statement to say that the block would be made "of the highest quality" and would "respect the character of the local area".

Plans for the site were set to include "a new central playground and will provide solutions for hard and soft landscaping, play equipment and ecological enhancements".

Drone footage of building work at St Andrew's Primary School, Newport. (Image: Kew Planning)

In November 2023, the steel structure was put up to create the foundations of the building, with the playground and staff car park visible.

To make the building eco-friendly, a flat-roof area was proposed, covered in solar panels with modern heat pumps providing warmth, and space for the storage of up to 50 bikes outside the new block.

At the time, the project was aimed to be completed by the end of 2024.

The opening of St. Andrew's Primary School's new building off Corporation Road has been delayed (Image: Lliswerry Ward Matters)

However "unexpected delays" mean that the school is likely to open in January 2025.

Now we look at how the works are going and what the site looks like as it's nearly complete.

St Andrew's Primary School in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Entrance to the new building (Image: Newsquest)

The new building for St Andrew's Primary school on Corporation Road (Image: Newsquest)