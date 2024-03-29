The continuing noise was found to have a detrimental effect on neighbours, affecting their sleep and right to peaceful enjoyment of their property.

Environmental health officers used noise monitoring equipment to investigate and found the barking was excessive and unreasonable.

Appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court, Susana Johnstone of St Arvans Road, Southville, accepted her dog had continued to cause a nuisance after the serving of a Noise Abatement Notice.

She was convicted under the Environmental Protection Act and ordered to pay £1,000 towards the council’s prosecution costs, as well as a victim surcharge of £26.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said: “This case serves as a reminder of the negative impact noise pollution can have on the wellbeing of residents.

“It is the responsibility of dog ownership to manage the behaviour of their dog or dogs to avoid causing problems, including preventing them from making excessive noise.

“I would like to commend the excellent work of the council’s officers in bringing this case before the Courts and achieving a successful outcome in the interest of public health protection.”