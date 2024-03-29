Jayden Jones, a 10-year-old athlete who belongs to Rhymney Valley Athletics Club and attends Libanus Primary School, outperformed at the London Minithon on March 23.

The event, held at the Lee Valley Indoor Athletics Centre, saw Jayden compete against 85 keen athletes under the age of 11 from across the country's premier clubs. He was the only competitor from Wales.

The youngster from Pontllanfraith entered three events: 60m, 60m hurdles, and long jump.

He landed overall Gold, breaking two meeting records for the hurdles and Long Jump and recorded three lifetime best performances.

These impressive achievements also resulted in the highest ever points total recorded for a year 4/5 boy at the event.

This indoor season has been an inspirational one for Jayden, who trains at Oakdale Athletics Track.

His exceptional performance led to a memorable meeting with Sir Mo Farah who also presented his medal.

The young prodigy, who recently celebrated his 10th birthday, wraps the indoor season ranked top in the UK for u11s in the 60m hurdles and long jump.

Additionally, he is ranked number 1 in Wales for u13s long jump.