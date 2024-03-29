Luke Silver, 33, is accused of committing six alleged offences in Cwmbran between July 2021 and July 2022.

He faces three counts of the corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable and three of unauthorised computer access.

The corrupt or improper exercise of police powers allegations are claims that he asked one woman sexually inappropriate questions and had sexually inappropriate conversations with another.

Silver, of Freshwater East Road, Lamphey, Pembroke will go on trial on February 3, 2025.

The case is expected to last between seven and eight days.

The defendant was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.