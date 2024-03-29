Last year, Nicola Prigodzic, the newly appointed CEO of the Aneurin Bevan Healthboard, accepted an offered gift from local artist Shaun Ray.

The outcome is an array of vibrant, abstract music-inspired paintings that now adorn the hospital's corridors, providing an uplifting distraction for service users and workers in what is often a stressful setting.

The paintings will be displayed at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.

In describing the impact of his art, Mr Ray said: "If one person feels a little less worried about their day because they stopped to look at my work, then my music painting has done its job."

The pieces were well received by everyone in the hospital.

One nurse, Jess Broom, expressed her astonishment and approval as she was on leave when the work was put up and surprised when she saw them on her return.

"Everyone loves them!" she said.

Patients also had positive feedback.

One frequent patron, Pete Lewis, said: "I’ve been here so many times with empty walls.

"These are brilliant, we’ve been enjoying them so much we nearly missed our appointment."

The permanent installation of the artwork was thanks to the extensive efforts of Hugh Lewis and his team.

Appreciation was also given to Sarah Goodey at Garth and hospital manager Jane Thornton for their contribution to the project.

To know more about the artist, look up Shaun Ray Music Painting online.