Severn View Park Care Home in Portskewett aims to “innovate” the delivery of dementia care with a bespoke environmental design based on the latest best practices.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC), which owns the home, has thanked local families for helping to move the first residents in.

It is hoped the home will facilitate connections with the surrounding community on the Crick Road housing development.

A spokesperson for the council said residents can “maintain a sense of personal identity and inclusion” thanks to events and shared spaces.

Family members of residents visited the site back in October (Image: MCC)

Each of the four residences will house eight residents who can all make use of a new village hall, allotments and gardens.

Ian Chandler, MCC’s cabinet member for social care and accessible health, said Severn View Park would allow the “best possible care for people with dementia”.

“The innovative design and staffing structure aim to ensure inclusion for the residents in all aspects of daily life,” he said.

“Thank you to all our partners for supporting us in developing this new care home.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care to the most vulnerable residents and the opening of this new care home will allow people in Monmouthshire to receive the best care."

The home was constructed by Lovell and funded through a partnership between MCC and the Gwent Regional Partnership Board via the Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund and Housing with Care Fund.