POLICE have notified the family of a missing man after discovering a body in the River Ebbw.
The body was found at around 4pm yesterday, March 27.
Formal identification is yet to to take place, but Gwent Police have notified the family of Leigh Parker who was reported as missing on March 17.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.
A report has been prepared for the coroner.
A statement posted by the force online this afternoon said: “The body of a man was discovered in the River Ebbw at around 4pm on Wednesday 27 March.
“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, we have notified the family of Leigh Parker, who was reported as missing on Sunday 17 March.
“We’re not treating the death as suspicious at this time, and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here