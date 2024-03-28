The body was found at around 4pm yesterday, March 27.

Formal identification is yet to to take place, but Gwent Police have notified the family of Leigh Parker who was reported as missing on March 17.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

A report has been prepared for the coroner.

