Held on Saturday, March 30 from 7pm to 9pm at Melville Theatre, Telyn Tales aims to celebrate the harp in Wales.

Well-known storyteller and folk singer, Mair Tomos Ifans will be joined by acclaimed performer and harpist Sioned Webb.

They will perform a variety of traditional and original music peppered with delightful folk tales.

Tickets cost £14 and are available online at the Melville Centre's website.

The Melville Theatre is located at The Melville Centre, Pen-y-Pound, Abergavenny.