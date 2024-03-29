A folk music evening will be coming to Abergavenny this weekend.
Held on Saturday, March 30 from 7pm to 9pm at Melville Theatre, Telyn Tales aims to celebrate the harp in Wales.
Well-known storyteller and folk singer, Mair Tomos Ifans will be joined by acclaimed performer and harpist Sioned Webb.
They will perform a variety of traditional and original music peppered with delightful folk tales.
Tickets cost £14 and are available online at the Melville Centre's website.
The Melville Theatre is located at The Melville Centre, Pen-y-Pound, Abergavenny.
