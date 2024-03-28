He will return with the second series of BBC One’s cricket documentary, Field of Dreams.

Flintoff will go on tour with his young sports team that’s based in Preston, reports the BBC.

The news was announced in the BBC’s annual plan with the broadcaster previously saying it was planning “new projects” with him, the BBC reports.

Freddie Flintoff to return to TV following Top Gear accident

Former England cricket captain Flintoff was severely injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey in December 2022.

The vehicle was only travelling at 22mph but was open-top, meaning when it flipped Flintoff's face scraped along the tarmac, reported the Mail on Sunday.

Following the crash, he was rushed to hospital, enduring broken ribs and facial injuries.

He described his time after the car accident as "the hardest" he has faced in his life as he spoke during an England Cricket event.

In February 2024, comedian and broadcaster Paddy McGuinness said on ITV's Good Morning Britain that his Top Gear co-star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff is a “resilient character” who will be “right as rain” after the crash.

The BBC announced the motoring programme will be “rested” for the foreseeable future in the wake of the accident.

Flintoff has made a gradual return to the public eye after the accident, rejoining England’s backroom staff for their T20 series against West Indies earlier this year and as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.