The Senedd member visited mega-city Tokyo to look at the differences and similarities between Wales and Japan in areas such as transport, technology and education.

The Welsh Conservative shadow transport minister, who represents South Wales East, started by meeting the UK Ambassador to Japan at the British Embassy.

Ms Asghar was particularly interested in the so-called Silver Centres which deliver support and advice to jobseekers over the age of 60 in the ageing nation.

The pair also discussed the highlights and regeneration efforts in Newport, which the ambassador Julia Longbottom visited recently.

The Senedd member visited Japan's parliament, the National Diet (Image: Supplied)

Staff at Central Japan Railways welcomed Ms Asghar onboard the Shinkansen bullet train and joined the driver for an insight into the fastest of modern public transport.

They discussed the company’s history and future plans as well as issues like affordability and efficiency.

The centre also collects and analyses information on rain, earthquakes and telecommunications.

READ MORE: Tory crowned devolved politician of year for 'tireless battling' against 20mph limit

With a maximum speed of 177mph, nearly half a million passengers use the Shinkansen every day.

Since launching in 1964, there have been zero fatalities or injuries and the annual average delay per train is less than one minute.

Ms Asghar also says her visit provided a look at “truly integrated transport” - something she wants to see more of in Wales.

Ms Asghar met with UK Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom (Image: Supplied)

She invited Central Japan Railways representatives to see the “stark difference” in the public transport offering in Wales.

Ms Asghar gave students at the British School in Tokyo a Q&A session, fielding questions about the Senedd and her personal career.

According to the shadow transport minister, 20mph is a popular talking point even in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“Japan is light years ahead of Wales in some areas, and vice versa, so it was great to be able to see that first-hand, discuss ideas, and explore what we could do differently back home,” said Ms Asghar.

“Not only has this trip been hugely beneficial for me, but it has also been a fantastic opportunity for me to showcase Wales, and the Welsh Parliament, to Japan.

“I have learned a lot in the short time I was in Tokyo, and I am looking forwarding to raising some of the things I’ve uncovered with the new Welsh Government and working with ministers to implement them in a bid to bring big benefits to residents across the country, with the first steps hopefully starting in South Wales East.”