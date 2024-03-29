Celebrating its 50th anniversary in style, Blaenavon Town Council received an impressive eleven national awards at the 2024 One Voice Wales National Awards Conference.

The conference was held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells, on March 27.

Formed in March 1974, Blaenavon Town Council won two main category awards for Community Engagement and Heritage.

The council also bagged five Highly Commended honours, including awards for Tourism, Democratic Health Initiative, and Environmental Projects.

Additionally, the council received four commendations.

The Community Engagement Award was for the Wellbeing Day that the council organised at Blaenavon World Heritage Centre in 2023.

The event highlighted various community organisations and offered locals an opportunity to converse with councillors and discuss community improvement ideas.

Furthermore, the fun-packed day offered activities for all generations including arts and crafts, face painting, a magician and much more, and received 500 visitors, leading to valuable feedback for strategic planning.

The Heritage award celebrated Blaenavon Town Council’s ‘Family of Blaenafon’ project.

The council presented an exhibition of renowned south Wales photographer Walter Waygood’s work, documenting the people and society of Blaenavon from the 1970s to the present day.

The project, which included photography workshops and a well-attended community event in July 2023, ensured the preservation of Blaenavon’s intangible cultural heritage for future generations.

Blaenavon Town Council garnered recognition for their tourism promotion efforts through a series of successful events in 2023, including King’s Coronation celebrations, the Blaenavon Country and Western Fayre, the Bronwen Lewis Concert, and the Christmas lights switch on.

It also received acknowledgement for its community initiatives like litter-picking, swimming sessions, a befriending film club, a community newsletter, cost-of-living efforts, and youth engagement.

Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, commented on the accolades: "The sheer volume of awards that the council has received provides clear and independent recognition of the breadth of activity that our hardworking officers and members have delivered in Blaenavon over the past year.

"It is also testament to the strength of our local partnerships, innovative collaborations, and the wonderful Blaenavon community who take part in the many initiatives that the council organises or supports.

"The council will not rest on its laurels, we aim to build on these successes and are committed to making Blaenavon a better place to live, visit and invest."

The awards, judged by an independent panel, showcase the services offered by Welsh Town and Community Councils, along with the dedication of their councillors and staff.

It recognises various innovative practices and showcases to the Welsh Government and other stakeholders the positive effect local councils bring to their locales.