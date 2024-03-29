On Sunday, May 12, the Rotary Clubs of Monmouth, Chepstow, and Ross on Wye will carry out the annual charity walk.

The aim is to raise funds for the breast cancer research team at Velindre, Cardiff.

The event will start from the Monmouth Show Ground and there will be six distinct walks of various distances between two and 15 miles.

Unique to this event is the offer of a free bus ride down the Wye Valley to the starting point of four of the six walks.

Participating walkers are then tasked to return to the Monmouth Show Ground on the beautiful riverbank footpaths.

The remaining two walks will start and finish at the Show Ground.

Comprehensive instructions for each route are provided.

Rotary Club's representative, Rotarian Norman Williams stated that more than £140,200 has been raised for breast cancer research from past walks over the last 15 years. Additionally, £46,700 has been raised for other charitable organisations supported by the Rotary Clubs.

To participate, registration and further information can be found at the Walk the Wye website.