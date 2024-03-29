The event, which will take place at Newport Market, has been organised by Clark Powell (of Get It Sorted events) who hopes to attract and promote the local talent in Newport.

Mr Powell, 35, said: "We want it [Newport Market] to be known for music and events as well as the great food."

Clark Powell of Get It Sorted events (Image: Get It Sorted events)

The last event, held on Friday, February 23, was a success according to Mr Powell.

He said over 18 performers attended the event at the Newport Market in February.

First open mic night in February (Image: Get It Sorted events)

The first open mic night in February drew a large crowd (Image: Get It Sorted events)

Hosting the event and performing between acts will be Tobias Robertson, who appeared on The Voice in 2016.

Mr Robertson - whose great-aunt was none other than TV legend Cilla Black - is a Newport-native and performed You've got a Friend in the blind auditions on The Voice - impressing Boy George.

Tobias Robertson, former contestant on popular show The Voice (Image: South Wales Argus)

Five of the acts which performed at Newport Market's open mic night were interviewed before the event, including one that opened up for Natalie Imbruglia of 'Torn' fame.

Performers are advised to book a slot by contacting @getitsortedevents or emailing contact@getitsorted.co.uk.

Entry for the open mic, which starts at 7pm, is free, with performers getting a free drink on the night courtesy of Bar Academy (formerly SIP) in Newport Market.

Address: 26, High Street, Town Centre, Newport NP20 1FX