Emergency services close main road between towns after crash

Live A465 closed between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar after crash Gwent Police Emergency Traffic Ebbw Vale Tredegar By Sam Portillo Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A465 Westbound between Ebbw Vale & Tredegar. The road is currently closed.
