Emergency services close main road between towns after crash

A465 closed between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar after crash

By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A465 Westbound between Ebbw Vale & Tredegar.
  • The road is currently closed.

