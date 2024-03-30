By reducing the use of intravenous (IV) paracetamol where oral tablets can be given, the Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa believes it can save money and reduce waste.

While working in the Intensive Care Unit, anaesthetics sustainability clinical fellow Ben Price and his colleagues noticed there was a tendency to use IV doses where tablets would be just as effective.

On inpatient wards, the IV line packaging and empty bottle would be thrown into the clinical waste after each dose while multiple doses are contained in a single blister pack.

Paracetamol tablets use less waste (Image: ABUHB)

Many studies have found paracetamol is equally effective when given orally as opposed to the IV route.

Mr Price introduced an intervention prompting nurses to consider whether they could select oral paracetamol from the pharmacy dispensing machine.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says this allows nursing staff to maintain their autonomy and still make decisions according to the “five R's”: right time, right patient, right medication, right dose, right route.

As a result, there was a 21 per cent reduction in IV paracetamol use and the health board has adopted the policy in patient wards across Gwent.

The Omnicell dispensing machine (Image: ABUHB)

Mr Price was awarded the Barema and Association of Anaesthetics Environmental Award for the cost-cutting initiative.

“We’re trying to reduce the use of intravenous (IV) paracetamol where oral can be used,” he said.

“Giving patients oral paracetamol is widely known to increase patient safety and there’s also benefits cost-wise and environmentally.

“We’ve been really happy with the positive results we’ve had, hopes for the future are that we’ll add in more medications and spread it Wales wide.”