NATHAN CURLEY, aged 38, of Caerau Road, Newport was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted stealing £50 worth of washing tablets from B&M at East Retail Park on February 24 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He must pay £50 compensation.

JORDAN AHEARN, 25, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A469 in Bargoed on March 9.

He was fined £112 and must pay £85 costs and a £45 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Thug beat up ex-girlfriend after transferring £300 from her bank account

THOMAS ALLEN, 34, of Lyndhurst Avenue, Newport was fined £180 after he admitted assaulting emergency worker PC Harry Organ in Rogerstone on March 1.

GREGORY CUTHBERT, 28, of Mount Pleasant, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with ecstasy in his blood on Main Road on October 28, 2023.

He was fined £260 and must pay a £104 surcharge and £85 costs.

LIAM SMITH, 27, of Squires Gate, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Oakfield Road on March 9.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

AARON COOK, 35, of Oakdale Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was jailed for 10 weeks after pleading guilty to assault by beating in Trevethin, Pontypool on October 16, 2023.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

DEAN REES, 48, of Saffron Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran was jailed for five weeks after he admitted stealing two £200 Philips air fryers, a £150 Henry vacuum cleaner and a £150 Tefal grill from Sainsbury’s on Albany Street between January 29 and February 11.

He was ordered to pay £700 compensation.

BEAU IRWIN-POWELL, 28, of Cwmbeth Close, Crickhowell, Powys was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Albany Trading Estate in Newport on March 8.

He was fined £133 and must pay £85 costs and a £53 surcharge.

ANDREW WINSTANLEY, 28, of Lakeside Way, Nantyglo must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN ROBERT LEWIS, 40, of Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KENNETH ASTON, 56, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZAHID IQBAL, 44, of Capel Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID WILLIAM DONALD HENDRY, 38, of Esperanto Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICHOLAS TUCK, 66, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AKBAR ALI, 50, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS YEMM, 51, of Emanuel Close, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL ANDREW WILLIAMS, 55, of Coast Road, St Brides Wentlooge, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.