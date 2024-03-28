David Watts captured the moment an electric bolt hit the top of the Chartist Tower on Upper Dock Street.

Lighting bolt hits Mercure Newport pic.twitter.com/JHwYorlurR — David (@Davidw8tts) March 28, 2024

It has been a day of four seasons in Newport with sun, showers, storms and also shocks.

READ MORE: South Wales weather: 'Severe' forecast with tornado risk

The historic tower, which was built in 1966, is home to the Mercure Newport hotel.

Chartist Tower in Newport (Image: Sam Portillo)

It also hosts the hard-working reporters, editors and other staff behind the South Wales Argus.

Last July, we took a trip upstairs to talk to the hotel staff about their first year in business. You can read about that here.

The hotel has 135 bedrooms, three meeting rooms and a bar and restaurant called NP20 - an ode to the central postcode.

TORRO has issued a severe weather warning for much of South Wales, including Newport, which is effective until 8pm tonight.