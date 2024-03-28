THIS is the moment lightning struck the tallest building in Newport - and shorted the electricity inside Argus towers.
David Watts captured the moment an electric bolt hit the top of the Chartist Tower on Upper Dock Street.
Lighting bolt hits Mercure Newport pic.twitter.com/JHwYorlurR— David (@Davidw8tts) March 28, 2024
It has been a day of four seasons in Newport with sun, showers, storms and also shocks.
READ MORE: South Wales weather: 'Severe' forecast with tornado risk
The historic tower, which was built in 1966, is home to the Mercure Newport hotel.
It also hosts the hard-working reporters, editors and other staff behind the South Wales Argus.
Last July, we took a trip upstairs to talk to the hotel staff about their first year in business. You can read about that here.
The hotel has 135 bedrooms, three meeting rooms and a bar and restaurant called NP20 - an ode to the central postcode.
TORRO has issued a severe weather warning for much of South Wales, including Newport, which is effective until 8pm tonight.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here