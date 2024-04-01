Alyshia Diana Elizebeth Taylor, 24, from Newport was handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the creatures.

Two of the counts related to “failing to provide a suitable diet for two dogs, a bull breed type named Dior and a chow type called Storm”.

The third charge relates to a puppy called Chase in that she was responsible for “an environment that was unsuitable in diet and in the providing of adequate clean fresh drinking water”.

Taylor’s offences were committed between November 24, 2022 and January 29, 2023 at Cromwell Road, Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

MORE NEWS: Gwent Police officer accused of asking woman sexually inappropriate questions

Taylor, of Keene Avenue, Rogerstone, was jailed for 36 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £1,162 in costs and a surcharge.

Magistrates suspended her jail sentence after they said there was a “real prospect of rehabilitation”.